Water aerobics offer effective workout for seniors on Long Island

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Synchronized swimming and water aerobics for seniors are taking off this summer on Long Island.

Because of the heat, many of the rehab water classes for retirees are being held outdoors.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan met some teachers and their enthusiastic students in Melville.

Some arrive with canes and walkers, others recovering from serious illness.

Eighty-two-year-old Carmella Mattia, who says she "fell a couple of times," joined her senior neighbors from the Knolls in Melville to rehab her heart and lung health during their weekly water aerobics.

"My children also said, Ma, you're doing a lot better than you were," she said.

"I can run in place, do jumping jacks. I couldn't do that otherwise ... I'd be down on the floor," 92-year-old Betty Ann Widmann said.

The medically approved workout is made more enjoyable with their playlist, which includes songs like "Here Comes the Rain Again," "It's Raining Men" and "9 to 5."

"I really enjoy the lyrics and the music," said 84-year-old Shelley Drayzen.

Pulmonologists say aquatic therapy classes, outdoors or indoors, are effective workouts for anyone with balance or joint issues.

Physical therapist Kendrap Shah, of Excel Woodbury Rehab, volunteers his expertise.

"Physical occupational therapy for hip and knee pain ... Gravity plays a major role into your joints," he said.

"So much easier in the water than trying to do it on dry land," one participant said.

"They're getting a really good workout. It's a 30-45 minute class that we do," Shah said.

"I retired and had to do something," said Karen Gowie, president of entertainment for the Knolls of Melville. "We're a group of women, but I started this about five years ago."

It's paying off big time.

"Every time, I get too tired, I sit down, but I try to get right back up again," Mattia said.

The water therapy classes are free, currently. Shah's organization offers them at five senior residences across Long Island.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 4:39 PM

