What's the secret to a happy, long-lasting marriage? Vanessa Murdock asks two couples who've been married over 70 years

Long Island couple renews their vows after 72 years of marriage

JERICHO, N.Y - Love that lasts a lifetime might sound a bit cliché in the 21st century, but it does exist on Long Island.

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock had the honor to attend a vow renewal ceremony more than seven decades in the making, and she asked the happy couple for the key to a happy marriage.

At 91 years young, the blushing bride walked down the aisle a second time to meet her loving husband under the chuppah. Married for 72 years, Alice and Morty Steinberg chose to renew their vows at their home - Encore Luxury Living in Jericho.

Surrounded by loved ones, the couple re-sealed their life-long love with a second "first kiss" and broke glass.

When the ceremony concluded, the beautiful couple took time to share a little of their love story with Murdock.

"We're best friends now. Seventy-two years is a long time," said Alice Steinberg.

They first met in 1948 at a Valentine's Day party.

"That day I found her, that was it. I didn't look anymore," Morty Steinberg said. "She looks almost as good as she looked then."

They have three children, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The people who surrounded them Tuesday are part of the recipe to their success as a couple.

"You have to have love, the basic, and then you have to look away for a lot of things," Alice said.

Murdock asked Alice to elaborate on what she meant by "look away for a lot of it." She said don't let the little things irritate you.

"Sometimes you have to write little love notes," Alice said. "Love prevails it all."

"I agree with her 100%," Morty said.

It wasn't just Alice and Morty celebrating an incredible love story. On the guest list was a couple celebrating 73 years of love.

Gloria and Melvin Brenner got engaged on Valentine's Day 73 years ago.

"I made up my mind I was going to marry him," Gloria said.

She had other prospects, including a millionaire and a doctor, but her heart belonged to Melvin.

"I felt if I didn't, I'd miss the best opportunity that life had to offer," Gloria said.

"What is the secret to holding this lady's heart?" Murdock asked.

"Giving her whatever she wants," Melvin Brenner said.

"Marrying the right person, and I still believe it," Gloria said. "The best part of my life is waking up with him every morning."

Two couples sharing their secrets to a happy marriage, and proving love to last a lifetime truly exists.

Alice – the blushing bride – also shared with us that she was very nervous and tried not to cry; she did not want to ruin her makeup.