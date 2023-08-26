Long Island volunteers pack healthy meal kits at back to school giveaway
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- A families prepare to send kids back to school, volunteers on Long Island held a food giveaway event on Saturday.
Northwell Health, the Suffolk County Women's Alliance to End Food Insecurity and volunteers at Peconic Bay Medical Center handed out bags of free food in Riverhead.
Volunteers packed bags of fruit, vegetables, dairy and healthy meal kits for community members in need.
