Watch CBS News
Local News

Long Island volunteers pack healthy meal kits at back to school giveaway

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Volunteers pack healthy meal kits at back-to-school food giveaway
Volunteers pack healthy meal kits at back-to-school food giveaway 00:19

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- A families prepare to send kids back to school, volunteers on Long Island held a food giveaway event on Saturday. 

Northwell Health, the Suffolk County Women's Alliance to End Food Insecurity and volunteers at Peconic Bay Medical Center handed out bags of free food in Riverhead

Volunteers packed bags of fruit, vegetables, dairy and healthy meal kits for community members in need. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 9:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.