17-year-old Long Island boy who suffered stroke says high school staff helped save his life

BOHEMIA, N.Y. -- A teenager who suffered a rare stroke inside a Long Island high school earlier this year managed to recover thanks in part to staff and teachers.

Two months ago, Quintin Folkes, a 17-year-old star athlete with no prior health issues, began suffering a stroke inside his Connetquot High School.

"It was a very scary day," he said. "I'm stumbling around the hallways, I'm stumbling up the stairs ... I somehow make it to the library, where I see Miss Gina."

Office clerk Gina Ferreira asked him to sign in. His handwriting was illegible.

"And I'm not able to alliterate what I want to say," Quintin said.

"And I actually saw him actually [sway] back like this," Ferreira said.

As Quintin left for math class, she notified librarian Cheryl Carr.

"So I went down to the math class, got the teacher out," Carr said.

"'Why? What's wrong?' She's like just come with me and she took me into the nurse's office, where I saw Miss Jodi," Quintin said.

"I was nervous for him 'cause we didn't exactly-- we're not thinking stroke," school nurse Jodi Klass said.

After taking his vitals, they called for an ambulance.

"It was only until EMS came and he went to get on the stretcher that we noticed his right side was drooping," Klass said.

"It was nerve-wracking, but at the same point, we felt good once he was taken with the ambulance," Connetquot High School Principal Michael Moran said.

Quintin was rushed to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore.

"Time is brain in neurology. When there is a blood clot, every second that blood is not getting to the brain is seconds of brain cells dying," neurologist Dr. Daniel Santos said.

"Brought into an emergency room and a whole bunch of nurses swarming me at once," Quintin said.

The next thing Quintin remembers is being awakened by his family and the doctor.

"And embracing them after what happened was an amazing moment," Quintin said.

Quintin's parents hope that with their son sharing his story, others will become aware of the sudden warning signs he suffered -- problems with vision, speech, balance, facial drooping, body weakness.

Following surgery, Santos says, "Immediately I noticed that he was able to speak and move his right arm, which is the first signs of great recovery."

"And I got a call that he was out of surgery, he had a stroke, and it was amazing," Carr said.

"All of my teachers were trying to give me a hug when I came back, and I made sure I brought them all roses and a gift," Quintin said. "It was a minor setback, but I'm going to bounce back. It's a blessing from God."

"Do you feel as though they saved your life?" CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan asked.

"Oh, definitely. They 100 percent they did," Quintin said.

Northwell doctors tell us this case is extremely rare. Only 1 in 400,000 children suffer a stroke each year, and most of them have pre-existing conditions.