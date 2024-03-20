Watch CBS News
Dozens of high school students, 2 adults rescued after boat capsizes in Westport, Connecticut

WESTPORT, Conn. -- A boat capsized in Westport on Wednesday, leaving nearly 30 people in the Long Island Sound.

The Coast Guard says it happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the waters off Compo Beach.

Twenty-seven high school students and two adults were rescued.

We're told everyone is expected to be OK, and none of the people who were rescued needed to be taken to the hospital.

The Coast Guard says the boat came from the Saugatuck Rowing Club in Westport. We reached out, but they said no comment.

March 20, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

