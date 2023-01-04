Long Island experts keeping an eye on migrating seals for signs of avian flu

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- More than 50 million birds in the United States have been infected in the last year with avian influenza.

Wild birds carrying this lethal virus have spread it, surprisingly, to eight species of mammals, and now, to seals.

Beachgoers on a glorious January afternoon on Long Island's East End have their eyes peeled for migrating seals from New England.

"Early winter around this time, seals are traveling southbound to our waters," said Maxine Mondello, with the New York Marine Research Center.

Recent seal deaths in the state of Maine have been linked to avian flu in an unusual mortality event.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is notifying experts in our area.

"We have a lot of birds that just fly overhead. It's very contagious through tracking fecal matter or other animal fluids," said Long Island Aquarium orinthologist Maggie Seiler.

The Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead and the New York Marine Research Center are carefully monitoring seals and beaches during foraging.

"If the seals are 'hauling out' on the rocks, and gulls and wild birds are sitting there, there could be a potential transfer," Long Island Aquarium curator Joe Yaiullo said.

Wild animal lovers who have been calling for rescues of cold-stunned turtles are turning their attention to seals with caution.

Experts say do not touch a beached seal and don't allow pets to approach one. There are stiff civil, and even criminal, penalties.

"It's required by the Marine Mammal Protection Act to stay at least 150 feet away to avoid causing stress to them and also to make sure you protect yourself," Mondello said.

Seals have been spotted recently returning to the ocean. Those staying beached are of concern and have been swabbed and tested, but as yet, no seals in our area have been infected with the deadly and contagious avian flu.

Beachgoers are encouraged to call stranding center hotlines. Getting too close to a seal can bring a $10,000 fine.