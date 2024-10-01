Dozens of false threats at Long Island schools make for a rocky start to the academic year

False threats at Nassau County schools have more than tripled compared to last year

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Nassau County schools have seen an increase in false threats so far this school year.

Public and private school students are off to a rocky start.

"This year to date, there are 80 school threats ... Last year at this time, we had 23," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

"I would point out that those 80 threats were all unfounded," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

"Very disruptive. I think with everything that's going on in America right now, it would be very scary because you don't know what's real and what's not real," one 18-year-old student said.

Kellenberg High School in Uniondale alone has been victim to 11 swatting or hoax calls so far this school year.

"The ongoing threats that have been made to Kellenberg, it's coming from one person," Ryder said.

Police have made student misdemeanor arrests in 25% of the cases. They expect to announce additional arrests this week and are working with the FBI to track national and international swatters disrupting our schools.

Issuing a threat via phone, text, social media or email is a federal crime, punishable by up to five years in prison.

"It's a crime, and you have to talk to your children," Blakeman said.

"Parenting is a really big important part that plays a role in this," another 18-year-old student said.

Nassau Police are running active shooter simulations in some of the 500 school buildings it monitors. Within its command center is a dedicated emergency school force, which they say will be ready within three minutes to evacuate, lock down and monitor these copycat calls that are a burden to taxpayers and possible threat to public safety.

"It might take away the police from something else that is going on in town that's not a hoax call," a student said.