Long Island school districts sued for banning students given homeopathic pellets instead of vaccines

NY health officials allege a midwife faked vaccine records for nearly 1,500 kids NY health officials allege a midwife faked vaccine records for nearly 1,500 kids 00:28

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y. -- There are new developments in the case involving a Long Island midwife who was fined earlier this month for giving 1,500 children homeopathic pellets instead of required vaccines.

Parents say their children are now banned from attending classes until they can prove they are up to date with required vaccinations or in the process of getting them.

Several parents are now suing two school districts -- Cold Spring Harbor in Suffolk County and Franklin Square in Nassau, the John Street School.

"Ideally, what we're looking for is to allow these kids to remain in school until the end of the year," attorney James Mermigis said. "These parents, as far as I'm concerned, did nothing wrong. They are the victims here. Their children are the biggest victims."

Parents say they relied on advice from Baldwin Midwifery, unaware that the provider falsified vaccination records.

The state's health department says children who are unvaccinated put other people at risk.