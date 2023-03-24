Long Island rolling out Blue Alert system to help catch suspects accused of killing or injuring officers

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Long Island officials unveiled a new system Friday to help fight crime.

The Blue Alert system is meant to help catch suspects accused of killing or seriously injuring law enforcement officers.

"It will alert the public that there is somebody out there that has done something. We don't want them to take any action. We want them to call 911 if they get this alert and they see something and they know what's going on," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

The legislation behind the program was modeled after the National Blue Alert Act.