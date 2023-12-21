Retired Long Island elementary school teacher Thomas Bernagozzi accused of sexually abusing students

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A retired elementary school teacher on Long Island is accused of sexually abusing students for years.

Investigators say 75-year-old Thomas Bernagozzi abused students enrolled at Gardiner Manor Elementary School and Mary G. Clarkson Elementary School in Bay Shore.

Two former students, both male, came forward.

The alleged abuse happened between the late 1980s and early 2000s.

"There was, you know, serious institutional failure to allow a perpetrator to operate for so many years and hurt so many children and ruin so many lives," said Jenny Rossman, an attorney for one of the victims.

A judge ordered Bernagozzi to be released from jail, wearing a monitoring device.

We spoke with Bernagozzi's attorney, who says his client is innocent.