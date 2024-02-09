Long Island residents feeling the stress as they care for aging loved ones, AARP report says

Long Islanders feeling the stress from caring for elderly loved ones

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- As Long Island's population ages, residents who are taking care of elderly loved ones are feeling extremely stressed out, according to a new report from AARP New York.

The report found more than 40% of Long Island voters age 40 and older are either currently caring for an aging loved one, or have previously done so. The report also said most of them -- 8 in 10 -- felt stressed emotionally and financially from the responsibilities.

There's no question Levittown resident Meryl Manthey loved her late mother, but she told CBS New York's John Dias caring for her at the end of her life was challenging.

"Literately, my life stopped," Manthey said.

She had to bring her mom to countless doctors' appointments and did her mom's everyday errands, all while balancing her own life and career.

"Anyone I talk to in my age group that have parents in a similar situation, we all have horror stories," she said.

AARP officials are now asking for direct financial assistance for unpaid family caregivers who, on average, spend more than $8,000 to care for their loved ones. They're also asking for more oversight of paid caregivers.

"Family caregivers should not be overlooked," AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel said. "The governor and state lawmakers can take action right now to ease those burdens."

Their biggest ask is $51 million in the state budget, which they say would eliminate the waiting list of 16,000 people looking for services to keep them in their homes.

"These 16,000 people -- whether it's food, long term care, any type of resources to help them live -- they're not getting it," said New York State Sen. Monica Martinez.

Experts say as the senior population continues to grow on Long Island, the budget needs to keep up with the pace. The latest census showed the median age on Long Island increased more than the state and country, and the 65 and older age group rose from nearly 14% to about 18% of the island's population.

"Home care is really the future of health care moving forward," said Jim Hurley, a franchise owner of Home Instead, which specializes in home care for seniors. "When you have people being able to take care of their health needs at home, it's just safer, it's cleaner."

That's why he, and many others, say the state needs to invest more in at-home and family caregiving.