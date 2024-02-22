Long Island Rail Road service restored with delays between Jamaica & Atlantic Terminal

NEW YORK -- Long Island Rail Road riders faced major service disruptions in Brooklyn and Queens for the morning commute.

Eastbound service was suspended for hours between the Jamaica station and Atlantic Terminal due to a downed power line.

Shortly before 8:45 a.m., the MTA announced service had been restored in both directions.

Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area, including an LIRR outage between Queens and Brooklyn.

Officials said a power line came down along the tracks near East New York, Brooklyn.

The Babylon, Montauk, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches were all impacted.

CBS New York's Christina Fan spoke with commuters as they tried to find a different way to work.

"Today, because of the disruption, what I'm going to do, since I'm here at Jamaica Avenue, I'm just going to take the train into Penn Station, and then from Penn Station, I'm going to try to take a local train and get back down to Wall Street," rider Lexceia Johnson said. "So I just texted my supervisor to let him know I'm going to be late."

Riders heading into Penn Station were advised to take the 2 or 3 trains, while those going to Grand Central should use the 4 or 5 trains.