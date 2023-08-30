Watch CBS News
Local News

State lawmakers call for MTA to appoint separate Long Island Rail Road president

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Lawmakers call for MTA to appoint dedicated LIRR president
Lawmakers call for MTA to appoint dedicated LIRR president 00:37

NEW YORK -- There are new calls for the MTA to appoint a separate president to run the Long Island Rail Road.

Commuters and state lawmakers gathered Wednesday at a news conference at the Valley Stream station.

Currently, Catherine Rinaldi runs both the Metro-North and LIRR, but some lawmakers are raising concerns about train service.

"We're seeing too many things fall through the cracks, and we really need an advocate, a devoted president that can listen to the concerns of the people, be here in the island and engage commuters and elected officials," New York State Assemblymember Michaelle Solages said.

The MTA responded by praising Rinaldi's work and dismissing calls to name a separate LIRR president.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 6:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.