State lawmakers call for MTA to appoint separate Long Island Rail Road president

NEW YORK -- There are new calls for the MTA to appoint a separate president to run the Long Island Rail Road.

Commuters and state lawmakers gathered Wednesday at a news conference at the Valley Stream station.

Currently, Catherine Rinaldi runs both the Metro-North and LIRR, but some lawmakers are raising concerns about train service.

"We're seeing too many things fall through the cracks, and we really need an advocate, a devoted president that can listen to the concerns of the people, be here in the island and engage commuters and elected officials," New York State Assemblymember Michaelle Solages said.

The MTA responded by praising Rinaldi's work and dismissing calls to name a separate LIRR president.