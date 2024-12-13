Long Island Rail Road delayed through Jamaica Station due to switch problem

NEW YORK -- Long Island Rail Road passengers should expect delays for the Friday morning commute.

All main line trains are running with 30 to 45 minute delays through Jamaica Station due to a switch problem.

"Trains are holding in stations, and service through Jamaica is suspended in both directions due to ongoing switch trouble," the railroad posted on social media at 7:08 a.m.

An update shared at 7:24 a.m. said trains have been restored but are running with residual delays.

Riders are encouraged to find alternate means of travel, and subways are cross honoring tickets between Jamaica and Penn Station Grand Central on the E, F and 7 trains.

