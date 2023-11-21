MTA announces upgraded cell service at 3 LIRR stations

Watch CBS News
NEW YORK -- Travelers on the Long Island Rail Road may notice better cell service.

The MTA says it upgraded wireless connectivity at Grand Central Madison and its tunnels.

The improvements were also made at Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica Station.

The MTA says the new wireless network covers about 30 miles and is available for AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon customers.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 7:09 PM EST

