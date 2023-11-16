Watch CBS News
Local News

Prison inmates charged in scheme to sneak fentanyl into Suffolk County Correctional Facility

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Long Island prison inmates charged in fentanyl scheme
Long Island prison inmates charged in fentanyl scheme 00:28

NEW YORK -- Five people were arrested in a fentanyl bust Thursday on Long Island

The suspects are accused of trying to sneak drugs into the Suffolk County Correctional Facility.

Police said three inmates were arrested in the alleged scheme.

Suspects allegedly gave paperwork that was sprayed with fentanyl to an unsuspecting attorney to give to a defendant in the jail.

Once inside, police said the inmates would scrape the drug off the paper and sell it. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 6:54 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.