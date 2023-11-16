Prison inmates charged in scheme to sneak fentanyl into Suffolk County Correctional Facility

NEW YORK -- Five people were arrested in a fentanyl bust Thursday on Long Island.

The suspects are accused of trying to sneak drugs into the Suffolk County Correctional Facility.

Police said three inmates were arrested in the alleged scheme.

Suspects allegedly gave paperwork that was sprayed with fentanyl to an unsuspecting attorney to give to a defendant in the jail.

Once inside, police said the inmates would scrape the drug off the paper and sell it.