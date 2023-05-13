Watch CBS News
Reunion held for 15 Long Island neonatal nurses who were pregnant at the same time in 2019

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- There was a special pre-Mother's Day reunion Friday for some working moms on Long Island.

Four years ago, 15 neonatal nurses at NYU Langone Hospital -- Long Island were all pregnant at the same time.

Friday, the hospital hosted them for brunch along with their children.

Thirteen of the nurses still work at the hospital, and many say their sisterhood has helped them get through motherhood.

"We keep each other strong together. We always help each other out. If I ever need anything, I have 12, 15 of us to text in the middle of the night. We're helping each other, like why is our baby not sleeping? What about feedings?" NICU nurse Monica Lecrichia said.

The nurses say they all feel like a family.

May 12, 2023

