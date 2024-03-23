Child diagnosed with measles on Long Island, authorities said

Patient in Nassau County diagnosed with measles, health department says

MINEOLA, N.Y. - A case of measles has been detected in Nassau County, officials said Saturday.

The case was detected in an unvaccinated child, the Nassau County Department of Health said.

"Nassau County Department of Health is closely investigating potential exposures and taking the necessary proactive steps to prevent the spread of measles," Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman said. "We strongly encourage all residents to protect their health by ensuring they are up-to-date on important, lifesaving immunizations."

Measles is highly contagious, and the state's Health Department said it's the first case detected this year outside of New York City.

So far this year, three cases have been detected in New York and 64 across the country. That's more cases so far this year than were detected in the U.S. in all of 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Measles is spread by contact with nasal or throat secretions of infected people. Symptoms start with a fever, then a cough. A runny nose and watery eyes follows, and then a rash. A person is considered infections from four days before to four days after the rash appears.

"The single best way to prevent measles is to be vaccinated. Individuals should receive two doses of MMR vaccine to be fully protected," the Nassau County Department of Health said.

For more information about measles, click here. Vaccine information can be found here.