Long Island man with passion for pinball opens new parlor with nearly 100 machines

PATCHOUGE, N.Y. - From virtual reality to tablets, modern technology seems to be taking over gaming.

But on Long Island, a new entertainment business is going back to the basics.

For pinball lovers, Pinball Long Island is 5,000 square feet of pure joy. It's nestled on Main Street in the heart of Patchogue.

"There are a lot of places to eat and drink, but not a lot for family entertainment," said Josh Guskin, owner of Pinball Long Island. "We have created a place that we are creating memories for all age groups."

Guskin says his love for pinball started when he was a kid.

Nearly five years ago, we did a story on his unique passion when he turned it into a labor of love. He was refurbishing and selling old pinball machines out of his basement in Melville.

Now, he has expanded his operation into an experience for all to enjoy a blast from the past.

"There is a lot of nostalgia that pulls at a lot of peoples heart strings," said Guskin. "It's one of the most immersive things. It's literally a world under glass."

At Pinball Long Island, it doesn't matter your age. The only thing that matters is having fun, and the lights from the arcade games are as bright as the faces playing them.

"I feel like I am a kid again," said one woman playing. "I didn't even know they made pinball machines anymore."

"This is superb," said Haig Daquesian, of Freeport. "This is the most exhilarating experience I have had in quite some time."

The pinball parlor has nearly 100 pinball machines for the public to enjoy. Some are more rare than others, and a few are vintage from the 1960s and '70s.

As nostalgic as this place may be, no quarters are needed, since each game is set to freeplay. For day passes, it's $20 for adults, $10 dollars for kids, plus tax.

Guskin says he will be rotating out some of the machines to make it a difference experience each time people come back. Pretty soon, they will be hosting pinball tournaments.