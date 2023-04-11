Long Island man who survived heart attack celebrates 52nd birthday with hospital staff who saved his life

NEW YORK -- A Long Island man who survived a heart attack got a joyous birthday celebration on Monday.

Barbar Majeed, who turned 52, was rushed to St. Joseph Hospital three weeks ago.

Majeed went back to the hospital to thank the doctors and medical workers who saved his life.

"I think it's a blessing that I'm here, and they brought me here," said Majeed. "I made it, but something was telling me to call 911, which I did."

Majeed was treated in the hospital's cardiac catherization lab, which opened on March 20, the day of his heart attack.