Suspect arrested in connection with Long Island mall shooting
NEW YORK -- Long Island police arrested Nicholas Aaron Hibbert, who is accused of firing a shot during a confrontation with security at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.
Hibbert was charged with attempted murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon when he was arrested on Thursday, police said.
Hibbert was suspected of trying to steal clothes from a boutique when he was confronted by store security before the gun fired on Monday.
No one was hit.
