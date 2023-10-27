Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested in connection with Long Island mall shooting

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect arrested in Long Island mall shooting
Suspect arrested in Long Island mall shooting 00:24

NEW YORK -- Long Island police arrested Nicholas Aaron Hibbert, who is accused of firing a shot during a confrontation with security at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream

Hibbert was charged with attempted murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon when he was arrested on Thursday, police said. 

Hibbert was suspected of trying to steal clothes from a boutique when he was confronted by store security before the gun fired on Monday. 

No one was hit. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 27, 2023 / 7:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.