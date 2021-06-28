Long Island Lawmaker Calls For Investigation Into Investigators Assigned To Unsolved Gilgo Beach Murders

OAK BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) -- There's a new push for answers in one of Long Island's most notorious criminal cases: the Gilgo Beach murders.

A decade later, there is still no arrest of a suspected serial killer. Now there's a call to investigate the investigators, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Monday.

"There are far too many conflicts and questions that are still in place 10 years later," said New York State Sen. Phil Boyle.

Calls for a new approach to solve Long Island's darkest mystery - the remains of 11 people found along Ocean Parkway. A suspected serial killer has never been caught.

Boyle is calling for a special prosecutor to investigate the way the murders were investigated.

"Where were you the night of? Did anyone ever do that with Chief Burke?" Boyle said.

Then-police chief James Burke, who was later convicted in an unrelated crime, raised suspicions when he barred the FBI from assisting.

"Has Chief James Burke ever been cleared? I think the people of Suffolk County and the people of this nation who are interested in this case deserve to know," Boyle said.

He's demanding answers from Suffolk Police and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

"He kept James Burke as his police chief, realizing the full time that Burke was not doing everything in his power to investigate this case," said Boyle. "Who in their right mind would kick the FBI out of a serial killing investigation?"

Burke's attorney calls is, "A publicity seeking and politically motivated hit job on Burke."

A spokesperson for Bellone said, "We're not going to respond to what is nothing more than a political charade."

Residents agree it's time for answers.

"Any one of these women could have been my child, my mother, my aunt, my anybody," said Gaylynn Defilippis from Bay Shore.

It was the search for missing escort Shannan Gilbert that turned up the killing field.

Gilbert's sister said it's about time, "They get this thoroughly investigated and stop the rug sweeping... These victims need justice."

In a statement, the Suffolk County Police Department said:

The Gilgo Beach homicide investigation continues to be a top priority for the Suffolk County Police Department. The department has detectives who are solely dedicated to this investigation and our department is working closely with both the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office and with the FBI. The Suffolk County Police Department does not comment on suspects in any criminal investigation.

The attorney representing the Gilbert family said he would welcome the attorney general, the FBI and the Justice Department, as well as a clean sweep of the homicide team investigating the murders.

"Fire the people who have been on this case for years. Get them off the case and bring in new blood," said attorney Jon Ray.

Bellone said he did fire Burke and called the investigation into the killings the highest priority.