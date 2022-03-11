Long Island homeowners say FEMA aid not enough to repair all damage caused by Ida

Long Island homeowners say FEMA help is not enough to recover from Hurricane Ida's damage

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- Six months after the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit our area, some Long Island homeowners say promised help from FEMA is just not enough.

Friday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan got a look at some of the damage that is not covered by flood insurance.

"It's like the whole world dropped over us," Hassan Iman said.

Iman, a retired pharmacist and Manorhaven homeowner, and his family were victims of a massive mudslide from the Sands Point cliffs triggered by Ida.

"Shoes were stuck in the mud," Iman said.

It was the middle of the night when the violent storm slammed through Long Island's north shore. The Port Washington community is still digging out.

"A river of mud, a river of mud, all the way down to Manorhaven Park," homeowner Jeff Taxier said.

In September, CBS2 visited the Murphys, who are among hundreds still waiting for FEMA relief. Homeowner insurance isn't covering trees, floods or mud.

"The Assembly is proposing a $50 million allotment to the governor's storm recovery program. Now, this is just the first step," New York State Assembly Member Gina Sillitti said.

The Assembly is expected to vote on the resolution early next week, but the measure will have to be passed in the state's budget in April.

"It was a terrible experience from our lives," said Sharon Kuo, from Manhasset.

Kuo got $4,000 from the feds for $40,000 in flood damage.

"It was like a river, like a lake," said Oscar Ochoa, from Herricks.

So far, Ochoa hasn't received anything for his ruined possessions.

"They gave me around $12,000," said Iman, who needs $60,000 to dig up 6 feet of mud surrounding his home and landscaping.

"We're hoping, hopeful that this fund will provide some of the relief that they need to just get their lives back in order," Sillitti said.

Compensation for Mother Nature's wrath.