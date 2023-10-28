Watch CBS News
Helicopter with 2 on board crashes at Long Island MacArthur Airport, FAA says

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- A helicopter with two people on board crashed Saturday at MacArthur Airport on Long Island, the Federal Aviation Administration said. 

"A Robinson R22 helicopter crashed at Long Island MacArthur Airport around 9:45 a.m. local time on Saturday, Oct. 28. Two people were on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates," the FAA said in a statement to CBS New York. 

There was no immediate word on injuries. 

First published on October 28, 2023 / 11:16 AM

