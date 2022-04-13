Long Island lawmakers announce regional plan to curb gas costs

LI lawmakers partner on law to cap local sales tax on gas

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Lawmakers on Long Island have announced a regional plan to curb the high cost of gas.

Nassau and Suffolk county legislators are partnering together on an emergency law which will place a cap on the local sales tax on gasoline across the island.

Any amount above $3 a gallon will not be taxed.

The move comes after the state announced it will cut its own gas tax by 16 cents per gallon between June and December of this year.

Legislators say this was a bipartisan effort.

"We're giving something back to our residents," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. "We just decided let's take a regional approach."

"It will give people a sense, and this is important as well, that government is taking action," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.

The bill will take effect in June and remain in effect until the end of the year.