2 new gambling support and wellness centers open on Long Island

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two new gambling support and wellness centers opened their doors on Long Island on Tuesday.

One is in Hicksville, the other in Hempstead.

Long Island's Family and Children's Association (FCA) says the new centers are aimed at helping people with gambling problems and give them a path to recovery.

The National Council on Problem Gambling says 2 million adults have severe gambling issues and 4-6 million have mild-to-moderate gambling problems.

It comes ahead of what's expected to be a record-breaking sports betting weekend due to the Super Bowl.

"This is the latest public health challenge for our young people," FCA President and CEO Jeffrey L. Reynolds said. "Some of the signs and symptoms we look for is how frequently you're gambling, how often you're gambling and the amount of money that you're gambling, and generally, if you see the amount of money that you're wagering increase over time."

The FCA says gambling has reached newer, younger audiences as online sports betting has increased.