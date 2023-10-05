Long Island father running in NYC Marathon to raise awareness and funds for AEDs after son was saved on basketball court

Long Island father running in NYC Marathon to raise awareness and funds for AEDs

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A Long Island father is raising money and awareness so parents don't have to go through the trauma his family did when his son collapsed on the basketball court.

Patrick Kellachan is gearing up for his first marathon, with the help of the athletic director at Chaminade High School.

"I'm in debt to the school and to these men and, quite frankly, that's why I'm here now," Kellachan said.

That's because he credits the school's staff for saving his son P.J.'s life when he went into sudden cardiac arrest at basketball practice in December.

"The trainer got the AED, one of the coaches began CPR. They did three cycles of the AED. Total of six minutes he wasn't breathing, his heart wasn't beating," Patrick Kellachan said. "How do you repay the men, the school that saved your kids life?"

One way is by making sure they're equipped to do it again, if needed. That's why Kellachan is running in the New York City Marathon -- to raise awareness -- and funds -- to add more defibrillators, also known as AEDs, and training at Chaminade and at other schools on Long Island.

"It's a game changer," said Sean Levchuck, chairman of pediatrics and pediatric cardiology at St. Francis Hospital.

Levchuck says everyone should learn how to use an AED. He also recommends student-athletes undergo cardiac screening. St. Francis Hospital has a free program.

"We've screened over 3,000 children and identified 100 heart problems. Potentially dangerous, a couple that were very dangerous," Levchuck said.

P.J.'s father said all of his son's tests came back clear -- and he's now on the University of Scranton basketball team.

"I'm just extremely grateful that I had the right people around me, that there was an AED in in the gym just 50 feet away, because in other schools, in other places, like, maybe that's not the case," P.J. Kellachan said.

His father is going the extra mile so other kids, like his son, have a chance to stay in the race.

"If we save one life, whenever it is, it's worth it," Patrick Kellachan said.

He has already raised more than $30,000 and has one month to go. The marathon is on Sunday, Nov. 5.

AEDs cost around $1,500 each. For more information on Patrick Kellachan's fundraising, please click here. For information on the student-athlete screening program at St. Francis Hospital, please click here.