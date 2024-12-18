Long Island Expressway reopens after deadly crash shuts down westbound lanes for morning rush

NEW YORK -- The Long Island Expressway has reopened hours after a deadly crash caused major delays for the Wednesday morning commute.

All westbound lanes of the LIE were closed for several hours at the Clearview Expressway, where traffic was being directed to the service road. As of 8:30 a.m., the delays stretched past Shelter Rock Road into Nassau County.

The FDNY responded to the crash involving two trucks shortly after 5 a.m. near exit 27.

Police said it appears a disabled flatbed truck was pulled over on the side of the roadway, and the 65-year-old driver was outside of the vehicle when another truck hit the corner of flatbed, which then struck the driver.

The 65-year-old was pronounced dead, and the other driver stayed on the scene, police said.

Traffic was also backed up on the Northern State Parkway, so drivers were advised to take the Southern State Parkway, if possible.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.