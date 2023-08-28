Long Island environmentalists identify "dirty dozen" invasive plants threatening to destroy native species

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. -- Scientists call them "The Dirty Dozen." They're the 12 invasive plant species destroying Long Island trees, yards, parks and waterways.

Environmentalists showed CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan how to spot and eradicate them.

Biologist Frank Piccininni and his fellow Long Island Conservancy members are documenting trouble and sounding the alarm.

"A lot of people are starting to actually care," said Piccininni. "You don't have to identify all the plants. You just have to learn to identify the bad guys, snuff them out where it starts, which is in your yard."

The iconic Sands Point Nature Preserve's 216 acres of majestic beauty are feeling the wrath of invasive plant species that naturalists say kill off native plants and wildlife.

"Long Island is losing a battle it doesn't even know it's fighting," said Marshall Brown of the Long Island Conservancy.

Weeds like parrot feather and algal blooms that deplete oxygen spread as silent invaders of ponds, streams, harbors and the Sound.

"It takes neighbor cooperation because if I have a porcelain berry growing in my yard, then the birds can come eat it and then they will spread it," said North Hempstead Council Member Veronica Lurvey.

Lurvy showed us plants and wildlife apps that identify dangers.

"Re-wild" a patch of your lawn with plants, grow vegetables, and create a monarch butterfly-friendly and bird-friendly habitat.

"Reconnect with nature, it changed my life. Honestly, I can't look at the world the same way," said Brown.

It takes community cooperation and goals.