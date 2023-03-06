Long Island community reeling after 6-year-old found dead in home, along with father

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- There was a tragic discovery last week on Long Island. A 6-year-old child was found dead in a West Babylon house, along with her father, who had committed suicide Friday.

The house on Walker Street, neighbors say, seemed to be a happy place. The 34-year-old father was often seen playing with his three kids.

"He seemed very, very attentive. He was always out with his children," neighbor Marilyn Schmalfuss said.

"I can't express how wonderful that family was. They were sweet, kind. They were fabulous neighbors," added Jerry Berlenbach, who lives next door.

But on Friday, they heard shrieks from children's mother, who had been summoned home from work by a babysitter to find her husband dead of suicide and her 6-year-old daughter also lifeless.

"It's just so horrible and it's unbelievable. I can't even think of why," Jerry Berlenbach said.

"Devastated. We haven't been able to sleep," Fred Berlenbach added.

Neighbors said they saw no warning signs. Suffolk County officials said there was no involvement by social or child protective services.

The first grader was home sick from Belmont Elementary School. Her father, a ride-share driver, was home with her in the two-family house.

Other residents called them a loving church-going family.

The community was among the first to launch the anti-suicide movement called P.S. I Love You, which was created after another local father committed suicide.

"Our hearts are with the North Babylon community during this difficult time. For the past 13 years, the school district and town has been a part of P.S. I Love You Day. Together, we have brought mental health awareness to thousands. Please know you are not alone and help is always available. P.S. I Love You," the group's board said in a statement.

The North Babylon School District would not comment on the case, but shared with the community that its crisis intervention plan is activated, with counselors providing grief support.

The following is a message that was shared by Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Graham, Deputy Superintendent Kimberly Skillen, and Principal Valerie Jackson with the school community:

Dear North Babylon families,

It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. It is with profound sadness that we share the news that one of our first graders tragically passed away Friday evening.

This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire community, especially our students. In response to this tragedy, we have activated our crisis intervention plan. Our school counselors and psychologists are ready to provide grief support as soon as students arrive at Belmont Elementary first thing Monday morning.

In the event you feel you or your child needs assistance outside school hours, there are resources available to you. The Long Island Crisis Center has a 24/7 crisis hotline, 516-679-1111, or you may utilize the crisis chat seven days a week from 5-11 p.m. In addition, the National Association of School Psychologists has put together a few brief facts and tips on how you can support your child in times of grief. You may access those tips through this link.

This is a difficult time for our community, and we must come together to support one another in our grief. If at any point, you feel that your child, or yourself, needs somebody to talk to, please do not hesitate to contact your child's counselor, or one of our psychologists.

Suffolk County police will often identify a murder-suicide case as such, when the cause of death is apparent. They have not done so in this case, stating that an autopsy is under way to determine the child's cause of death.

CBS2 is not releasing the names of the father or the child until police do so.