Several Long Island beaches closed to swimming due to elevated bacteria levels

GLEN COVE, N.Y. -- Several Long Island beaches are closed to swimming Saturday due to elevated bacteria levels.

In Nassau County, swimming is not allowed at Morgan Beach and Crescent Beach until samples are within acceptable limits.

In Suffolk County, Tanner Park Beach, West Islip Beach, Sayville Marina Park Beach and Amityville Beach are all closed to bathing until their bacteria levels subside.

You can check beach statuses on the New York State Beach Water Quality Information site by clicking here.