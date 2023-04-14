Some beachgoers say Long Beach needs to improve security before summer rush

Some beachgoers say Long Beach needs to improve security before summer

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- It felt like summer this week, which had many making their way to beaches and boardwalks to take advantage, but one Long Island beach town may have some work to do before summer really arrives to keep everybody safe.

It looked like a summer Friday in Long Beach on Long Island, but when April weekdays suddenly lead to summer-sized crowds, that can leave law enforcement unprepared.

"It's unfortunate that this took place. It's not gonna be the way this summer pans out," said Long Beach Police Commissioner Ronald J. Walsh Jr.

Walsh was referencing a fight Thursday afternoon when groups of teenagers flooded a ramp off the boardwalk next to the restaurant Riptides 11561. There were minor injuries but no arrests.

The city has had safety issues on the boardwalk before. In 2021, an unsanctioned beach party led to a shooting.

Brian Braddish, the owner of Riptides, wants more police.

"There's numerous violations on this boardwalk here, and there's no one to handle it. It's the Wild West," he said.

Businesses like Riptides say they now close at 7 p.m. year-round because of safety concerns, and folks who spoke to CBS2 said they only felt safe Friday because of what happened Thursday.

"I knew that there was gonna be a police presence today, so I felt comfortable bringing them today," beachgoer Mike Heavey said.

"We don't see many police here. There may be a case for that," beachgoer John Regazzi said.

"I don't come late at night. I don't come after dark," beachgoer Elleen Parks said.

"Used to come 7, 8 o'clock at night. It's a shame we can't do that anymore," Heavey said.

Walsh says specialized boardwalk patrol and a new surveillance system keep the boardwalk safe, but Braddish says that's not enough; he wants full-time officers on full-time shifts at the boardwalk.

"You can't turn this over to nobody. There's way too many people here, and it's unsafe at night," Braddish said.

Memorial Day is 45 days away, and many locals say something has to change for them to feel safe at the beach come summertime.