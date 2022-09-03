Abundant sunshine brings out beach lovers on Long Island for Labor Day weekend

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- As Labor Day weekend got underway Saturday, people took advantage of the weather, making the most of what's left of the summer.

There was abundant sunshine in Long Beach, and those jumping for joy included beach lovers and athletes with a sport that is synonymous with summer.

"There's no summer without volleyball," Long Beach resident Mary Caulson told CBS2's Dave Carlin.

"We have 70 nets here and 1,500 players, and we're having a championship tournament here today," said Rich Heiles, founder of East End Volleyball.

Even though this tournament ends East End Volleyball's season and Long Beach lifeguards are spending their last weekend on duty, perched up high, days drenched in sun, sea and SPF will continue.

"I plan on being here every week in September," Long Beach resident Nadia Haraj said.

"I surf all year-round," Moku Surf Shop employee Mike Crieg said.

The surf shop stays open in every season.

"I think for the next couple of weekends, it'll be the same, and then when October comes around, that's when it'll die down," Crieg said.

"You have the partying, but you also have the beach and you have the volleyball, and you've got nice restaurants on Park Avenue. There's really something here for everybody," Long Beach resident Mike Marra said.

"Honestly, it's been so hot. I don't mind the change in the fall," Floral Park resident Mel Fernandez said.

With beach lifeguards on duty in most places for several more weeks and plenty of sunny days ahead, summer's not over yet.