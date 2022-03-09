Man killed in drive-by shooting in Lodi

LODI, N.J. -- Police in New Jersey are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting.

According to the Bergen County prosecutor's office, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on Victor Street in Lodi.

The victim has been identified as John Anthony DeLeon, from Paterson.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

There's no word what led to the violence, and no arrests have been made.