Man killed in drive-by shooting in Lodi

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

LODI, N.J. -- Police in New Jersey are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting.

According to the Bergen County prosecutor's office, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on Victor Street in Lodi.

The victim has been identified as John Anthony DeLeon, from Paterson.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

There's no word what led to the violence, and no arrests have been made.

