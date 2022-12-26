Local organizations step up to help migrants with winter clothes as temperatures plunge

NEW YORK - With the frigid temperatures we've seen the last few days, many local organizations are concerned over the wellbeing of migrants who have arrived to New York with very few belongings.

Different groups are trying to help.

"These people come from warm climates, very warm climates. So they need coats desperately, coats, warm shoes, boots, scarves," said Mark Mayer Appel of The Bridge Muliticultural Advocacy Project.

The Bridge is one of the organizations highlighted by the mayor's office as a drop off point for items that migrants may need this time of year.

"Average shelter has about 10 or 15 infants in them, so we need [diapers] and diaper wipes," he said.

The group delivers them to shelters, but also hosts events in their facilities to help feed and connect people to local resources.

Leaders at The Bridge say they're really looking for warm winter items, especially new, unused things like hats and coats, that will help these migrants cope with the colder months.

"We at The Bridge are making life easier for them by making these provisions, necessary provisions to assist them in their transition," said Bill Tinglin of The Bridge.

Grassroots groups are helping in other ways. Power Malu, executive director of a local community group called Artists, Athletes, Activists, says they've helped transport hundreds of migrants a day from Port Authority to housing.

"To date we have serviced at least 300 families that have come here for help that have been stranded, and this is not by way of buses that come to Port Authority. This is by word of mouth," Malu said.

He says people can help by keeping their eyes out for those who clearly look underdressed and connecting them with groups that can help.

In Brooklyn, leaders at The Bridge say they were astonished at how many different communities stepped up to help.

"Quakers, Seventh Day Adventists, the Christians, the Jewish community has been enormous sending me new clothing. The Haitian community has been outstanding. The Muslim community has been coming around the clock," Appel said.

The need is there, and dozens of local groups are finding ways to help however they can.

For more resources on local drop off points and organizations doing this work, CLICK HERE.