Local organizations here to help Break the Stigma this Mental Health Awareness Month

Breaking the Stigma this weekend at South Street Seaport

NEW YORK -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and CBS2 is committed to breaking the stigma.

People suffering from mental illness often feel alone, but there are several local organizations lending support.

Cindy Hsu spoke with the nonprofit Venture House about how it uses a unique approach to help those living with mental illness.

She also sat down with the National Alliance on Mental Health NYC, which is hosting its Mental Health Street Fest and Walk this Saturday at South Street Seaport.

CLICK HERE and watch her full interviews above for more on how to get involved.