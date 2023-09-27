Watch CBS News
Local mom writes sequel to "Mighty Mila" series representing children, like her daughter, with hearing loss

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- September is National Deaf Awareness Month, and to mark its importance we want to provide an update to a story we first brought you last year on CBS2 News at 9 a.m.

Local mom Katie Petruzziello wrote a children's book called "Mighty Mila" for her daughter, Mila, who wears cochlear implants. It's become the family's mission to make sure children with hearing loss are represented in media. 

Now, there's a sequel, "Might Mila: Dream Job." 

We spoke with Petruzziello to take us through the new book and why she wanted to write it.

She also shared some advice for other parents who may be going through the same thing. 

CLICK HERE and watch the full interview for more information. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 27, 2023 / 10:29 AM

