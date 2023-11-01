Local doctors gearing up for Docs that Rock battle of the bands

Local doctors gearing up for unique battle of the bands

Local doctors gearing up for unique battle of the bands

Local doctors gearing up for unique battle of the bands

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- A local rock group, called Live Stream, is competing in a very unique battle of the bands.

The Docs that Rock benefit concert features bands made up of urologists from local hospitals.

We spoke with Live Stream's lead singer, Dr. Debra Fromer, about their band of doctors from Hackensack Meridian Health.

She also told us how the competition gives back and benefits the community.

The event is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Pilsener Haus & Biergarten on Grand Street in Hoboken.

CLICK HERE and watch the full interview above for more information.