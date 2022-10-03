Watch CBS News
Local author inspired by daughter's hearing loss journey writes children's book promoting inclusion

NEW YORK -- An incredible new children's book called "Mighty Mila" is inspiring inclusion. 

It's about an unstoppable little girl with cochlear implants who's determined to prove she's a big kid. 

Even more unstoppable is the little girl who inspired the book. 

At 15 months old, Mila was diagnosed with hearing loss. She now wears cochlear implants, which help provide her with a sense of sound. 

We spoke with her mother and author of the book, Katie Petruzziello. 

CLICK HERE for more on Mighty Mila, and watch the full interview above. 

October 3, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

