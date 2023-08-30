Lloyd Harbor firefighters rescue osprey stuck in tree

LLOYD HARBOR, N.Y. -- The Lloyd Harbor Fire Department had to make an unusual rescue late Tuesday night.

An osprey was cut out of fishing wire after getting stuck in a tree.

Firefighters had to use an aerial ladder because the bird was so high up.

The osprey was hanging upside down and had injuries to its hips and foot.

Wildlife officials say the bird is now recovering at a sanctuary.

They added if first responders hadn't stepped in as quickly as they did, the bird would have had far more serious injuries.