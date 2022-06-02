Watch CBS News
Livery cab driver critically hurt in early morning shooting in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for the person who shot a livery cab driver early Thursday morning in the Bronx. 

It happened around 2 a.m. on White Plains Road in Parkchester. 

Police said the 60-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and a graze wound to the face. 

Ambulances took him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was in critical condition and had to undergo surgery. 

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear. Police said the driver still had his wallet on him. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on June 2, 2022 / 12:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

