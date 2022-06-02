Livery cab driver critically hurt in early morning shooting in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for the person who shot a livery cab driver early Thursday morning in the Bronx.

It happened around 2 a.m. on White Plains Road in Parkchester.

Police said the 60-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and a graze wound to the face.

Ambulances took him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was in critical condition and had to undergo surgery.

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear. Police said the driver still had his wallet on him.

