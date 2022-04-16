Rally, fundraiser supporting Ukraine held in Little Italy

NEW YORK -- People from Chinatown and Little Italy rallied with members of the Ukrainian community Saturday.

Dozens turned out on the corner of Grand and Mulberry to rally and raise money for Ukrainians.

"They're trying to destroy us by simply invading us, by simply killing us, but you know the answer. They will fail," Arthur Cgurov, with Rising for Ukraine, told the crowd.

"We are stronger as one. We are stronger when we are together," Juilliard student Ruobing Zhang told CBS2's Thalia Perez.

The fundraiser was organized by the Two Bridges Neighborhood Council, who invited community leaders from both Chinatown and the East Village. Nearby business owners provided food and entertainment.

"I feel like a Ukrainian today," said Victor Papa, president of the Two Bridges Neighborhood Council.

"It makes me feel proud, and, you know... This spirit of hospitality, of generosity, it's something that you cannot buy for money, you either get it or you don't get it," Cgurov said.

"To see that the American people care about what is going on in Ukraine and they will have compassion for what is happening, it's really good," Yana Rozomoskof said.

"It's important for us to not care about what culture we are, what race we are, what background we are, but just come together in unity and happiness," Zhang said.

"Standing in solidarity" was the inspiring message as Italians, members of the Asian community and Ukrainians were all present.

The message of unity resonated with the Maksymchuk family, who fled Ukraine in March, leaving everything behind.

"It's so great for us because a lot of people says, 'We are with you,'" Natalya Maksymchuk said.

"People is kind, and I like," one child said.

Organizers say funds raised will provide humanitarian aid for displaced families and refugees worldwide.