Lithium-ion batteries found on scene of Brooklyn fire, cause under investigation

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- FDNY officials are investigating the cause of a fire overnight in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. 

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Thursday on Seventh Avenue between 45th and 46th streets.

The flames tore through the basement and first floor of the two-story home. 

Officials confirm lithium-ion batteries from an e-bike and e-scooter found at the scene, but it's unclear if they caused the fire. 

No injuries were reported. 

First published on February 8, 2024 / 6:52 AM EST

