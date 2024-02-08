Lithium-ion batteries found on scene of Brooklyn fire, cause under investigation

NEW YORK -- FDNY officials are investigating the cause of a fire overnight in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Thursday on Seventh Avenue between 45th and 46th streets.

The flames tore through the basement and first floor of the two-story home.

Officials confirm lithium-ion batteries from an e-bike and e-scooter found at the scene, but it's unclear if they caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.