Watch CBS News
Local News

LIRR's Port Washington branch snarled after box truck strikes bridge near Plandome Station

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

LIRR suspended because of truck stuck under bridge
LIRR suspended because of truck stuck under bridge 00:32

NEW YORK - Commuters should expect delays on the LIRR's Port Washington branch Monday evening. 

That's because a truck hit a bridge near Plandome Station. 

Service is suspended in both directions between Port Washington and Great Neck. 

The truck is stuck under the bridge, and the MTA said crews are assessing the damage. 

LIRR riders should anticipate delays and cancelations into the evening commute. 

Nassau Inter-County Express is cross-honoring LIRR fares along the Port Washington branch. 

First published on September 11, 2023 / 5:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.