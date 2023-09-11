LIRR's Port Washington branch snarled after box truck strikes bridge near Plandome Station

LIRR suspended because of truck stuck under bridge

NEW YORK - Commuters should expect delays on the LIRR's Port Washington branch Monday evening.

That's because a truck hit a bridge near Plandome Station.

Service is suspended in both directions between Port Washington and Great Neck.

The truck is stuck under the bridge, and the MTA said crews are assessing the damage.

LIRR riders should anticipate delays and cancelations into the evening commute.

Nassau Inter-County Express is cross-honoring LIRR fares along the Port Washington branch.