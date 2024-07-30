LIRR train hits car on Long Island

MANORVILLE, N.Y. -- A Long Island Rail Road train struck a car in Manorville on Tuesday.

It happened at around 12:45 p.m. at the railroad crossing at Wading River Road. The LIRR said the 12:03 p.m. eastbound train from Ronkonkoma to Greenport hit a vehicle. About 30-40 passengers were on the train, and none suffered any injuries.

Emergency responders, including two helicopters, are on the scene. The LIRR said two people were in the vehicle that was hit. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Video from Chopper 2 shows extensive damage to a white vehicle that was struck by the train.

LIRR train service was suspended east of Ronkonkoma on the Ronkonkoma branch after the crash, but was restored by 2:15 p.m.



