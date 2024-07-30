Watch CBS News
Local News

LIRR train hits car on Long Island

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

LIRR train hits car in Manorville
LIRR train hits car in Manorville 01:36

MANORVILLE, N.Y. -- A Long Island Rail Road train struck a car in Manorville on Tuesday. 

It happened at around 12:45 p.m. at the railroad crossing at Wading River Road. The LIRR said the 12:03 p.m. eastbound train from Ronkonkoma to Greenport hit a vehicle. About 30-40 passengers were on the train, and none suffered any injuries. 

Emergency responders, including two helicopters, are on the scene. The LIRR said two people were in the vehicle that was hit. There was no immediate word on their condition. 

Video from Chopper 2 shows extensive damage to a white vehicle that was struck by the train. 

LIRR train service was suspended east of Ronkonkoma on the Ronkonkoma branch after the crash, but was restored by 2:15 p.m. 


Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.