Long Island Rail Road running more service, but dealing with more delays, report shows. Here's one possible solution.

LIRR running more service than ever, but also dealing with more delays

WANTAGH, N.Y. -- The Long Island Rail Road has been running more service than ever, but it has also been dealing with more delays, a new report shows.

According to that report, the pause on congestion pricing could make it worse.

A new report by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli outlines the railroad system is making a steady recovery post-COVID, with growing ridership and increased service routes into the Grand Central Madison terminal.

The report also shows, however, the LIRR had 31% more delays from train car problems last year than in 2019.

In a statement, the comptroller called the rise in delays troubling "because it comes at a time when LIRR needs good service to help convince riders to come back."

According to the report, the worst morning peak performance was the 7:40 a.m. train out of Huntington going to Grand Central Madison with 51% on-time performance, and the worst evening peak performance was the 6:12 p.m. train out of Penn Station, heading toward West Hempstead with a 60% on-time performance.

CBS New York's John Dias asked MTA Board Member Gerard Bringmann if he thought the new report was a win or a loss for the LIRR.

"It's a reality," Bringmann said.

Will the congestion pricing pause impact LIRR service?

The report noted some of the delays could be alleviated by purchasing new trains, but Bringmann, who represents the LIRR Commuter Council, says that's not practical right now.

"It's all about dollars, and at this point, we do not have the dollars," he said.

Others say the pause on congestion pricing could make matters worse now that the MTA has to reduce the size of its capital program by $15 billion.

"It's the oldest railroad in the country, but it doesn't mean that it should act its age," said Lisa Daglian, executive director at Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA.

The LIRR considers a train on time if it arrives less than six minutes past its scheduled arrival, which could impact those looking to transfer.

LIRR officials pointed out that it has recently been surpassing its on-time performance goals while running more service that it has in the past.

Commuters react to LIRR service report

While some commuters are pleased with service lately, others have seen delay after delay.

"I don't think I've ever seen a difference," Wantagh resident Rebecca Orellana said.

"I guess it could be managed better," Wantagh resident Margarete Baker said.

"It's the management, starts with the management," Syosset resident Rosanna Lauro said.

"A lot of problems with the Long Island Rail Road," Roslyn resident Eileen Leavitt said.