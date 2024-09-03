LIRR schedule changes start today. Here's what to know for the commute.

LIRR schedule changes take effect for riders

NEW YORK -- Long Island Rail Road schedule changes take effect Tuesday for riders.

For the first time, two morning trains will run from Oyster Bay directly to Penn Station. Another will run from Valley Stream to Atlantic Terminal.

Most other rush hour trains will stay the same, but some will leave up to three minutes earlier than they do now.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says the goal is to provide more direct service to Penn Station.

"If you do have to transfer, off-peak schedules have been adjusted to provide more evenly spaced departures, which will reduce average wait times," the MTA wrote on its website.

Schedule changes for nearly all LIRR branches

Eight branches will see some schedule changes starting Tuesday.

On the Babylon Branch, weekend trains to and from Grand Central will only go as far as Massapequa.

On the Hempstead Branch, westbound trains from Huntington and the Ronkonkoma Branch will stop at Elmont-UBS Arena on weeknights.

The Long Beach Branch weekend trains will run to and from Penn Station instead of Grand Central. Riders can transfer at Jamaica for Grand Central service.

On the Ronkonkoma Branch, midday, evening and weekend trains will also run per hour to and from Penn Station. Shuttle buses will replace midday trains between Ronkonkoma and Greenport on weekdays until mid-November for track work.

On the West Hempstead Branch, midday and daytime weekend service will run to and from Grand Central, and late evening service will only run between Jamaica and West Hempstead, seven days a week.

See all the LIRR schedule changes using this link here.