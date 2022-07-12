LIRR riders urged to respond to survey about proposed service cuts on North Shore

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- Long Island elected officials are urging Nassau County residents to respond to a new proposal that would reduce express Long Island Rail Road service to several North Shore communities.

They will be hold a news conference Tuesday at the Port Washington station to address the plan, which calls for a reduction in service to Great Neck, Manhasset, Plandome and Port Washington.

State Sen. Anna Kaplan and Assemblyperson Gina Sillitti are among those asking residents to fill out a survey and take part in a virtual MTA public hearing that is set for Wednesday.

