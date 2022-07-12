Watch CBS News
Local News

LIRR riders urged to respond to survey about proposed service cuts on North Shore

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

LIRR survey proposes service cuts
LIRR survey proposes service cuts 00:33

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- Long Island elected officials are urging Nassau County residents to respond to a new proposal that would reduce express Long Island Rail Road service to several North Shore communities. 

They will be hold a news conference Tuesday at the Port Washington station to address the plan, which calls for a reduction in service to Great Neck, Manhasset, Plandome and Port Washington. 

State Sen. Anna Kaplan and Assemblyperson Gina Sillitti are among those asking residents to fill out a survey and take part in a virtual MTA public hearing that is set for Wednesday. 

CLICK HERE for more information. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 10:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.