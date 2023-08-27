Sellout crowd packs Red Bull Arena to see Lionel Messi's MLS regular season debut

HARRISON, N.J. -- Lionel Messi, the greatest soccer player in the world and possibly of all time, made his Major League Soccer regular season debut Saturday against the New York Red Bulls.

Soccer fans packed Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey to see Messi suit up for Inter Miami.

"I was actually kinda worried that he wouldn't play at first, but when I saw him come on, I was just really happy that he played and I was really happy that I got to watch him," said Takoda Jessop, from Wall Township.

Before the game, it wasn't certain that Messi would play.

"As long as he gets on the field and these kids get to experience the emotion of that moment, I think it would be worth it no matter what," said Frank Gullace, a coach for Point Pleasant Soccer Club.

Messi entered in the second half to a crowd that had been cheering for him since the start. The wait paid off as Messi scored in the 89th minute.

"Oh my gosh. The energy was just out of this world," said Sammy Jessop, who went to the game with her son. "Absolutely, bucket list. I am just in a cloud right now. Thank you, Messi."

Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi (2R) and Inter Miami's Spanish midfielder #05 Sergio Busquets (R) sit on the bench during the Major League Soccer 2023 match between Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls at the Red Bull arena in Harrison, New Jersey, August 26, 2023. KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

It also meant a lot to Manish Pradhan of Long Island City. When Pradhan was battling COVID, he watched Messi from his hospital bed.

"That was only motivational factor to get me to continue. That's why it's very, very touching to me," said Pradhan.

Since signing with Inter Miami in July, Messi has revolutionized MLS's hold on American culture. Inter Miami's games are sold out for the rest of the season.

"He is inspiring a whole new generation of soccer players, so we're lucky to be here," said Sammy Jessop.

Inter Miami beat the Red Bulls 2-0.