LinkNYC kiosks feature "We Remember" captions for International Holocaust Remembrance Day campaign

NEW YORK -- LinkNYC kiosks across the city will feature the caption "We Remember" on Friday to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

It's part of a campaign by the World Jewish Congress to educate people about the Holocaust and preserve its memory.

Approximately 20,000 survivors of the Holocaust live in New York City.

People are posting photos on social media with #WeRemember, too.

One World Trade Center and City Hall will also get special illumination.