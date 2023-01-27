Watch CBS News
Local News

LinkNYC kiosks feature "We Remember" captions for International Holocaust Remembrance Day campaign

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

LinkNYC kiosks mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day
LinkNYC kiosks mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day 00:25

NEW YORK -- LinkNYC kiosks across the city will feature the caption "We Remember" on Friday to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day

It's part of a campaign by the World Jewish Congress to educate people about the Holocaust and preserve its memory. 

Approximately 20,000 survivors of the Holocaust live in New York City.     

People are posting photos on social media with #WeRemember, too. 

One World Trade Center and City Hall will also get special illumination. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 6:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.